Social media rages after Sridevi’s daughters Jhanvi, Khushi wear fur coats

Photos of Sridevi, Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor in fur got social media seething. (Instagram)

Sridevi’s daughters got her looks and, apparently, her boldness too. The siblings Jhanvi and Khushi Kapoor recently faced the wrath of their online followers when the two posted some photos on Instagram of their fur coats, according to a report in DNA. It got to the point that eventually, Jhanvi clarified that it was faux fur, but whether it had been a misunderstanding all along or the girls decided to switch their outfits later is unknown. Gone are the days when celebrities could get away with animal cruelty for the sake of fashion. These days, most celebrities have sworn off fur and the few who continue to wear it unabashedly have to face the wrath of the animal rights activists.

It’s not the first time that netizens pointed out B-Town’s faults. Recently, Pareeniti Chopra came under fire for uploading a photo in which she’s walking on the beach with a man holding a large umbrella over her head. Her followers pointed out that having someone do such menial tasks didn’t show her stardom but more her insensitive nature. The actress eventually had to delete the photo after the negative comments wouldn’t stop pouring in.

We hope the Kapoor girls learn quickly that if you have a ton of fans, they’ll be very eager to see your photos and point out what is wrong with them – just an occupational hazard in the film industry. Meanwhile, Jhanvi is gearing up to make her debut in Bollywood. The aspiring actress has caused a lot of media flurry with her stunning fashion at promotional events and, we must say, we’re looking forward to seeing a mini-Sridevi back on the big screen.