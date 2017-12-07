Simmba teaser poster: Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty in spectacular action drama

Simmba teaser poster: For the very the first time Karan Johar is set to collaborate with Golmaal director Rohit Shetty for Simmba, a film starring versatile star Ranveer Singh.

Simmba teaser poster: When two prodigious film directors collaborate for a project, you are bound to expect an impressive outcome. For the very the first time Karan Johar is set to collaborate with Golmaal director Rohit Shetty for Simmba, a film starring versatile star Ranveer Singh. Karan shared a teaser poster of the film featuring Singh in that ever-entertaining and quirky avatar. Karan Johar on Wednesday had tweeted about a big announcement and had also suggested about a collaboration which he was excited about.” BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow morning!!!! Extremely excited about this collaboration!!!! Watch this space….., Johar had tweeted. The filmmaker’s next big project after Student Of The Year 2 is Simmba. His announcement came as a treat indeed as Ranveer Singh is seen donning a role which he has never played.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow morning!!!! Extremely excited about this collaboration!!!! Watch this space….. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 6, 2017

A ‘notorious’ surprise coming your way tomorrow 😉 Stay Tuned…! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) December 6, 2017

Cinegoers are aware of the fact that both the directors have very different take when it comes to direction. The collaboration will be interesting to watch out for since Karan is more inclined towards the romantic genre, whereas action is Rohit Shetty’s forte. The film will hit theatres on December 28 next year. Now that seems like a long wait, but then, of course, its worth the wait, we feel. Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba. In the words of Ranveer, he is the ‘notorious’ policeman who will definitely strike a chord with moviegoers. The teaser poster is something which will go down very well with the fans.

28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBA pic.twitter.com/tCltwAKznZ — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 7, 2017

Rohit Shetty had earlier revealed that his maiden project with the livewire of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh will feature a few scenes from Junior NTR’s Telugu hit Temper. The rights of the film have already been acquired by Shetty. Sharing the teaser poster of Simmba, Ranveer tweeted, “SANGRAM BHALERAO aka #Simmba !!!! #RohitShetty @karanjohar @RelianceEnt @DharmaMovies @RSPicturez.” Karan also shared it on his Twitter handle and wrote, “28th December 2018!! ROHIT SHETTY will be back!!!! RANVEER SINGH as #SIMMBA.” Rohit Shetty had previously mentioned the film is going to be a hardcore action drama. Now this will be interesting see if Ranveer Singh can pull off the role of a cop with the swag that he is well known for, but the question is will he be able to pull it off better than Dabaang’s Salman Khan to really make a big impact?