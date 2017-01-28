  3. Sick fringe won’t give up: Trolls fight #IamwithSLB with #AntiHinduBollywood on Twitter

Sick fringe won’t give up: Trolls fight #IamwithSLB with #AntiHinduBollywood on Twitter

The 'Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Rajput Karni Sena' saga took another ugly turn on Saturday evening when some people came out on twitter and supported the act of attacking the filmmaker and labelled Bollywood as 'anti-hindu'.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: January 28, 2017 7:45 PM
Sanjay leela Bhansali, Sanjay leela Bhansali attack, Bhansali, Leela Bhansali, Padmavati, Padmavati attack, Karni Sena, Jaipur attack Sanjay Leela Bhansali has wrapped up ‘Padmavati’ shoot after attacks in Jaipur. (Source: IE image)

The ‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Rajput Karni Sena’ saga took another ugly turn on Saturday evening when some people came out on twitter and supported the act of attacking the filmmaker and labelled Bollywood as ‘anti-hindu’.

Soon, the ‘IamwithSLB’ hash-tags on twitter were taken over by ‘AntiHinduBollywood’ hash-tags and the man who faced the maximum wrath was director-producer Anurag Kashyap.

Kashyap who has found himself in middle of controversies for his previous films like ‘Black Friday’ and ‘Udta Punjab’ tried to defend Bhansali on twitter by saying, “Hindu extremists have stepped out of twitter into the real world now.. and Hindu terrorism is not a myth anymore.”

 

However, his usage of term ‘hindu terrorism’ didn’t go well with the twitterati who used the examples of Charlie Hebdo, Pathankot and Uri attacks to teach Kashyap and other B-town celebs a lesson.

Earlier, a number of Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Farhan Akhtar, Boman Irani and Priyanka Chopra came out in support of the Bollywood director and condemned the act of Karni Sena. Even, Deepika Padukone, who is playing the lead role in the film ‘Padmavati’, took to twitter to clarify that there was no distortion of history in the film.

 

 

 

 

On Friday, filmmaker and music director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attacked on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Padmavati’ at Jaipur which forced him to wrap the shoot and leave the city.

The reason given by the protesters of Rajput Karni Sena was that Bhansali allegedly tried to distort history by showing love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji which was an act of disrespect towards the queen. However, the entire Bollywood has come out and condemned the act and it’s time we all should support the national-award filmmaker as well.

Please Wait while comments are loading...

Go to Top