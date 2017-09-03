Shubh Mangal Saavdhan box office collection day 2: Ayushmaan Khuranna, Bhumi Pednekar starrer has excellent Saturday; here is what it minted

Ayushmaan Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar did an outstanding job as the lead pair and the rest of the cast is just an icing on a perfectly baked cake. (Twitter)

Bollywood has witnessed a major evolution in various aspects of filmmaking. One of the key changes the industry has seen in the recent times is the novelty of issues these movies are based on. Bollywood is finally treading on the path less trodden and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is just an example. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is a love story based on, to put it mildly, erectile dysfunction. The story is fun, adorable but it also deals with a hard hitting taboo. Ayushmaan Khuranna and Bhumi Pednekar did an outstanding job as the lead pair and the rest of the cast is just an icing on a perfectly baked cake.

The movie started off with a collection of Rs 2.71 crore and according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh’s tweet, ”#ShubhMangalSaavdhan Fri ₹ 2.71 cr. India biz… Biz should witness an upward trend on Sat and Sun.” Saturday has been much better for the movie which saw an upward trend on the second day. ”#ShubhMangalSaavdhan has EXCELLENT Sat… Biz doubles actually… Fri 2.71 cr, Sat 5.56 cr. Total: ₹ 8.27 cr. India biz, ” Taran Adarsh further tweeted.

In the movie, Bhumi Pednekar plays Sugandha, who is a simple girl with middle-class values, while Ayushmann Khurrana plays Mudit, a marketing professional. They are set to have an arranged marriage but soon their families come to know about Mudit’s dark secret. What happens next is what you have to catch up with the movie for.