Shraddha Kapoor’s witty response to Farhan Akhtar ‘affair’ rumours: ‘Yes, I’m in a live-in…’

Shraddha Kapoor finally broke her silence about the Farhan Ahktar romance rumours.

Shraddha Kapoor is often criticized by fans for being too much of a goody-two-shoes, but the actress made headlines after her rumoured affair with Fahran Akhtar. The OK Jaanu star remained quiet about the matter, even when rumours of dad Shakti Kapoor forcing her out of Farhan’s flat surface. But now, she’s finally decided to address the rumours and her answer isn’t anything that you’d expect. The actress said in a report in Bollywood Life, “Yes, I am living in… with my parents!”

At least, we know Shraddha has a sense of humour. Regarding her link-up to her Rock On 2 co-star, she said, “Well, I was even linked with Aditya (Roy Kapur) for a while! Like I say , actors are linked all the time. But when family members are dragged into it, it’s taking it to another extreme.” Talking about whether she’d enter a live-in, she said, “I was born and brought up in this (parents’) house. It’s a joke within the family that I will bring my husband home. It’s because I’m so happy living with my family . I have a house of my own where I have my meetings and keep my extra stuff. I have no intention of moving out of my parents’ home and moving into my own apartment, let alone someone else’s! About live-in relationships in general, I believe in live and let live. If it suits somebody and someone is happy, then it’s totally fine -to each his own.”

Shakti Kapoor too addressed rumours of him disapproving her supposed relationship to Farhan. He stated that he gave Shraddha the run of her own life and that the reports were unsubstantiated. Farhan, who is currently in the process of divorcing his wife Adhuna Bhabani, has made no comment on the issue.