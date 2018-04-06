  3. Sholay actor Raj Kishore passes away at age of 85

Veteran actor Raj Kishore who is known for his role in the cult classic Sholay passed away on April 6 at the age of 85. Raj Kishore reportedly suffered a heart attack early morning.

By: | New Delhi | Published: April 6, 2018 5:10 PM
Veteran actor Raj Kishore who is known for his role in the cult classic Sholay passed away on April 6 at the age of 85. (Source: Twitter)

Veteran actor Raj Kishore who is known for his role in the cult classic Sholay passed away on April 6 at the age of 85. Raj Kishore reportedly suffered a heart attack early morning. His last rites were performed at Aarey Crematorium in Mumbai on Friday morning. The veteran actor had played important role in many movies in 60s, 70s and 80s, working with almost all the superstars of that time. However, he is best remembered for the role of a prisoner in Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starrer Sholay.

Besides ‘Sholay’, Kishore also acted in movies like Padosan (1968), Deewar (1975), Ram Aur Shyam (1967), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Patanga (1949), Karishma Kudrat Kaa (1985), Aasmaan (1984), Bombay To Goa 1972) and Karan Arjun (1995), among others.

2018 has been an unfortunate year for Bollywood as many great actors have passed away in the first three months. Legendary actress Sridevi passed away in Dubai due to a cardiac arrest while Shammi Aunty aka Nargis Rabadi also took her last breath. Actor Narendra Jha too passed away at a very young age.

