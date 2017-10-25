Shocking! Kapil Sharma was slipping into depression, had suicidal thoughts?

Most of us know that past few months were not good for superstar comedian Kapil Sharma. (PTI photo)

Most of us know that past few months were not good for superstar comedian Kapil Sharma. From getting into a scuffle with co-star Sunil Grover to cancelling shoots with Bollywood biggies such as Shah Rukh Khan and Anil Kapoor, Kapil Sharma had been going through a low phase since the beginning of this year. Now, Kapil Sharma has made a shocking revelation about himself. Yes, it is so shocking especially from a person who is known for making us laugh like anything. At the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Firangi, Kapil Sharma revealed that he was slipping into depression and had suicidal thoughts, according to an Indian Express report.

“I have hurt myself a lot and I think three more months will pass for me to recover completely. People ask me about my fight with Sunil and I agree it was my fault, he felt I should not be talking in abusive language to anyone, if he would have asked me why I shouted and abused I would have told him. By the way he also shouted at me,” Kapil said while speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Firangi.

Kapil said he was upset with the negative stories about him in the media. “I fail to understand who are these sources who pass such (wrong) news… I used to not sleep for days as I was busy shooting for my film and the show,” Kapil said. The comedian said continuous work and negative stories started taking a toll on his health and he had to seek medical assistance to come out of it. The actor added that people from the industry supported him a lot during his tough times.

Firangi, which marks Kapil Sharma’s second big screen outing after Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, is set to release on November 10.