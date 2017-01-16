Shocking: Dangal star Zaira Wasim, scared by backlash, deletes social media posts

Dangal’s Zaira Wasim has now deleted her social media posts. (YouTube)

Dangal actress Zaira Wasim found the quickest way to end the controversy surrounding her recent open letter by deleting her recent social media posts. Zaira uploaded an open letter on Twitter, apologising for her meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today. While she didn’t explicitly name the politician, Zaira said, “I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I’ve met. I want to apologize to all those people I’ve unintentionally hurt.” After her letter went viral, the actress then took to Facebook to clarify that her posts hadn’t been written under any duress.

However, now, that actress has deleted all the posts she had written today on both Facebook and Twitter. In the second post, she had written, “Again and again I am telling people that I have not been forced into anything by anyone. This was post was not meant against anyone, just wanted to make sure that people were not hurt by what I was doing.” However, the controversy and speculation surrounding her sudden apology refused to die down.

Many are wondering whether the post was meant to manufacture publicity for the star, although nothing has been confirmed. It is also suggested that Zaira faced death threats and considerable backlash online for meeting with Mufti. Geeta Phogat and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have come out in support of the young star, while many Twitter users asked Bollywood celebrities to do the same. In the letter, Zaira had also asked to not be considered an icon for the Kashmiri youth. Her motive to do so still remains unknown.