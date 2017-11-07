Shocking! Actress Swara Bhasker says casting couch is not new, reveals what a director did with her; who is this man?

One night, the director arrived in my room, Swara revealed. (Photo from Swara’s FB page)

Some shocking revelations have been made by famous Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker. Swara reveals she was asked to go to a director’s hotel room on the pretext of discussing the scene. Swara has shared how she was groped by a mob during promotions and during a 56-day outdoor shoot at a remote location. Moreover, revealing some shocking details about a director, Swara said, “One night, the director arrived in my room, drunk, and asked to hug me.” “During the 1st week itself, the director started talking about love and sex,” Swara Bhasker told Mumbai Mirror in an interview. “The director harassed me with texts and dinner invites,” Swara revealed. Now, the revelations made by Swara in the interview are going viral.

However, she has not named the director who was harassing her.

From Raanjhaana to Tanu Weds Manu to Anaarkali Of Aarah, Swara Bhasker has given many critically acclaimed performances. Swara’s last two films– Nil Battey Sannata and Anaarkali Of Aarah– were women-centric projects.

Earlier, Swara had that she still feels like an outsider in Bollywood as it is tough to make a mark in the industry so soon.

“It is not easy for anyone to make a mark in this industry. I struggle each day to do the work that I am doing. It is extremely difficult, as difficult as it could be in any profession. I don’t think I have still made a mark for myself. I still look at myself like as an outsider. I like it that way. Getting a good role is a tough job,” Swara had said.