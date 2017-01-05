Shirish Kunder has the best response to Twitter troll’s question about his kids

“Your kids Hindus or Muslims?” a troll asked about Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan’s children. (Twitter)

Shirish Kunder and Farah Khan had a great new year in the US, visiting the Grand Canyon. But that doesn’t mean that Twitter trolls are on vacation. When the director posted a photo of his Farah and their children Anya, Czar and Diva, a Twitter user trolled him, writing, “Your kids Hindus or Muslims?” This is almost reminiscent of the flak that Kareena Kapoor faced when she and Saif Ali Khan announced that they were naming their son Taimur. Twitter trolled them, asking the actress why she couldn’t choose a ‘good Hindu name’. That power couple refused to respond to the trolls, but Shrish had an equally classy response.

@ShirishKunder Your Kids Hindus or Muslims ? — Fatima Arya (@XMuslimFatima) January 3, 2017

Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians. http://t.co/tvYl5n4ugX — Shirish Kunder (@ShirishKunder) January 3, 2017

The filmmaker wrote back, “Depends on which festival is next. Last month, they were Christians.” Classy comeback, Shirish. Particularly, when a lot of zealots have no problems celebrating Christmas or even events like New Year’s, which is a Roman Catholic holiday, and or a person’s birthday, which has pagan origins. And clearly, fans agree with Shirish as his post has been retweeted more than 5,000 times. One person wrote, “This tweet of urs should reach evry single person fighting in the nme of religion. Hats off to u.”

Aamir Khan was subjected to a similar problem during the release of Dangal last month when several people attempted to boycott the film. While the protests came from his remarks about intolerance in 2015, many on Twitter trolled that he ‘used and threw’ Hindu women – referring to his previous marriage to Reena Dutta and his present wife Kiran Rao. Aamir too remained silent on the issue, weathering the storm and came out the winner as his movie has clearly done well even without his detractors watching Dangal.