She said yes! 10 yrs ago on a New York balcony, Abhishek Bachchan recalls his proposing to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek and Aishwarya make one of the most loved couples in Bollywood industry. (ANI)

Just like his father, son Abhishek also chose to marry the beauty queen of Indian cinema Aishwarya Rai.The beautiful couple wed on April 20, 2007 and have completed almost a decade of togetherness. While expressing love for his beloved, the romantic 40-year-old junior Bachchan took to twitter to make her wife feel special and wrote, “10 years ago on a freezing New York balcony, she said ‘yes’.”

Abhishek proposed to the 'Sarabjit' star after the world premiere of movie 'Guru', in New York and Aish immediately accepted it.