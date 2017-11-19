  3. Shashi Tharoor’s pun on Manushi Chhillar backfires, Rahul Gandhi says this about Miss World 2017

Shashi Tharoor’s pun on Manushi Chhillar backfires, Rahul Gandhi says this about Miss World 2017

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's pun on Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar went horribly wrong on Twitter.

By: | Updated: November 19, 2017 7:51 PM
Congress, ShashiTharoor, Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, Mexico, Kenya, Twitter, Rahul Gandhi Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s pun on Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar went horribly wrong on Twitter.(Image: IE)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s pun on Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar went horribly wrong on Twitter, forcing him to tender an apology on Sunday. Tharoor’s witty tweet tried to connect PM Narendra Modi’s demonetisation decision with the victory of the Haryana girl in the beauty contest. “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!,” the Congress leader tweeted, but it backfired, inviting comments from scores of users. While some made fun of him, others questioned his intelligence. In contrast, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Chhillar for her awesome achievement. “Congratulations to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar on her achievement. Our young achievers make us proud. India’s future lies in the indomitable spirit & excellence of our youth,” Gandhi tweeted.

Literally, ”Chillar” means coins. The tweet did not settle down well with Twitterati, who were aghast at the comparison.

Here are the few reactions Tharoor generated on Twitter:

A few hours later, Tharoor apologised for his tweet on the Miss World. “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly, no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please Chill!,” he tweeted.

On Saturday evening, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World 2017 competition. Manushi edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico at the event, which saw participation from 118 countries. She belongs to Haryana and is just 20-year-old.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top