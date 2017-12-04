Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79, here are top 10 movie dialogues by the Bollywood veteran

The actor gave memorable performances along with Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar, Namak Halaal, Trishul, Kaala Patthar and more. (Photo: Express archives)

Veteran Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor passed away after a prolonged illness today at the age of 79 in Mumbai. The actor was reportedly suffering from old-age related illness and was under constant and strict medical supervision for his health-related issues. The thespian is survived by three children – Kunal Kapoor, Sanjana Kapoor and Karan Kapoor. Born in 1938, Shashi Kapoor was the youngest son of Prithviraj Kapoor and brother of Raj Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor. He was honoured with the Padmabhushan award in 2011 by the Government of India. Kapoor during his lifetime had acted in over 175 movies including both Indian and international films. The actor gave memorable performances along with Amitabh Bachchan in Deewar, Namak Halaal, Trishul, Kaala Patthar and more.

Here are some of his all-time famous dialogues-

1. Mere paas maa hai (Deewar)

2. Jab tak ek bhai bol raha hai, ek bhai sun raha hai … jab ek mujrim bolega, ek police officer sunega (Deewar)

3. Hum gayab hone waalo mein se nahi hai … jahan jahan se guzharte hai jalwe dikhate hai … dost toh kya, dushman bhi yaad rakhte hai (Silsila)

4. Bhai, tum sign karoge ya nahin? (Deewar)

5. Yeh mat socho ke desh tumhe kya deta hai … socho yeh ke tum desh ko kya de sakte ho (Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan)