Shashi Kapoor passes away aged 79 in Mumbai, brings to end an iconic era in Bollywood

Shashi Kapoor passes away aged 79 in Mumbai.

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away on Monday evening. He was 79-years of age when he breathed his last. Kapoor, was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2011. The veteran actor who was awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2015, was reportedly battling old age-related problems and under constant medical supervision. He worked in over 175 films as an actor and is known for giving Bollywood one of the most famous dialogues ever, “Mere Paas Maa hai” from the cult 1975 movie Deewar. PM Narendra Modi expressed his sadness over this great loss. He took to Twitter and said,”Shashi Kapoor’s versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Home Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his sorrow over the death of the formidable figure. “With his impressive talent and inimitable mannerism actor Shashi Kapoor charmed a generation of Indians. He was a fine actor and a wonderful human being. Saddened to learn of his demise. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Shashi Kapoor’s versatility could be seen in his movies as well as in theatre, which he promoted with great passion. His brilliant acting will be remembered for generations to come. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 4, 2017

WATCH|



Actor Randhir Kapoor, son of veteran actor Raj Kapoor, confirmed the news. “Yes he has passed away. He had kidney problem for several years. He was on dialysis for several years,” Randhir Kapoor said. The funeral will be held tomorrow morning, he said. “Shashi Kapoor expired at 5:20 pm on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai,” said Dr Ram Narain from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

WATCH Shashi Kapoor Biography|



Born on March 18, 1938, to the illustrious and formidable theatre and film personality Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi hit the spotlight at the age of just four, acting in plays directed and produced by his father. He started acting in films as a child artiste in the late ’40s. His best-known performances as a child actor were in “Aag” (1948) and “Awaara” (1951), where he played the younger version of the character played by Raj Kapoor.

WATCH Rare and Unseen Pictures of Shashi Kapoor|



Shashi Kapoor also worked as assistant director in the ’50s. He made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film “Dharmputra” and went on to appear in more than 116 films during the ’70s and until the mid-’80s.

Watch|



Some of his memorable films include “Deewar”, “Kabhie Kabhie”, “Namak Halal”, “Kaala Pathar” and others.