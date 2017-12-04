RIP romantic screen icon Shashi Kapoor: What was the reason behind his death?

Extremely unfortunate incident. (Photo from Twitter of Taran Adarsh)

In an extremely unfortunate incident, legendary Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor, died on Monday. He was 79. He is considered as the romantic screen icon of ’70s and ’80s. Actor Randhir Kapoor, son of veteran actor Raj Kapoor, confirmed the news of this death.

What’s the reason behind his death?

Shashi Kapoor died at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Andheri in Mumbai. His fans are eager to know about the reason behind Shashi Kapoor’s death. Reportedly, Shashi Kapoor was suffering from chest infection. Also, he had kidney problem since several years. Moreover, he was on dialysis for several years.

“Shashi Kapoor expired at 5:20 pm on December 4 at Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai,” Dr Ram Narain from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital said.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday morning.

Shashi Kapoor

Born on March 18, 1938, to the illustrious and formidable theatre and film actor Prithviraj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor hit the spotlight at the age of four, acting in plays directed and produced by his father. He started acting in films as a child artiste in the late ’40s.

His best-known performances as a child actor were in “Aag” (1948) and “Awaara” (1951), where he played the younger version of the character played by Raj Kapoor. Shashi Kapoor also worked as assistant director in the ’50s.

He made his debut as a leading man in the 1961 film “Dharmputra” and went on to appear in more than 116 films during ’70s and until the mid ’80s.

Some of his memorable films include “Deewar”, “KabhieKabhie”, “Namak Halal”, “Kaala Pathar” and others.

He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2011 and received the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award in 2015.