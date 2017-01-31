Shahrukh Khan’s Raees interview gatecrashed by AbRam, cuteness overload follows

Shahrukh Khan’s baby talk to AbRam is more than we can handle! (YouTube)

Shahrukh Khan was doing a regular interview about Raees but the video has gone viral not for SRK, but AbRam’s entry at the end of the video. What follows is a minute of cuteness as Shahrukh sheds his superstar persona to gush over his son, while AbRam seems is concerned about his thumb that had “gone broke”. This is the first time the mini-Khan has come on a live chat and, we must say, he’s quite good at stealing the spotlight from his famous dad. Throughout the Raees promotions, Shahrukh has maintained a professional composure as he dealt with the Kaabil clash, Rakesh Roshan’s accusations, the Raees by Rail calamities and more, this is the first time we’ve seen him break character and it’s absolutely worth it.

AbRam made his entry on the video talking about his broken thumb (he was refering to the magic trick wherein one pretends to slice off the upper part of their thumb). Shahrukh then gave him a kiss and an ‘injection’, which AbRam insisted was “so much hurt.” After that, SRK told AbRam that the pair was going to shoot in an open car, to which the little one replied, “I’m ready!” The video needs to come with a warning label because this is more cuteness than we can handle.

Watch AbRam on Shahrukh Khan’s interview here:

As far as Raees promotions go, this one has to be the best. Hrithik Roshan, if you’re watching, you need to do an interview where Hrehaan and Hridhaan take over the screen. The actor can compete with a lot of things, but this three-year-old might be a bit too much for Team Kaabil to handle.