Shahrukh Khan’s Indian Railways joyride: Why an ‘uncaring’ SRK should not have bought this ticket to ride

In a desperate attempt to make his upcoming movie reach the maximum number of fans, Shah Rukh Khan took the Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to reach Delhi. (PTI)

In a unique and unprecedented attempt of movie promotion, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a controversial step to promote the Rahul Dholakia directorial ‘Raees’. In a desperate attempt to make his upcoming movie reach the maximum number of fans, the 51-year old actor, yesterday, took the Kranti Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to reach Delhi, in an attempt to gain maximum mileage. But the Raees journey became bitter as one person died in the massive crowd gathered at Gujarat’s Vadodara station to get a glimpse of their favourite star. Also, Delhi’s Nizamuddin Railway station, today, witnessed scores of fans gathered to welcome the ‘Dilwale’ star, with many crazy fans having bunked their schools and colleges to meet SRK. However, as King Khan creates madness at Railway stations, with a journey which also commemorates his first journey to Mumbai via Railway, when he was a budding actor, lets take a look at the reasons why he bought a Railway ticket to ride and why it should have been avoided.

Also Watch:



Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees ride, to promote his movie is now facing criticism in several sectors mostly because of the loss of life caused due to his presence at the Railway stations. With many called the ‘joyride’ as a mere ‘promotional stunt’, activists have claimed that serious charges be leveled against the superstar for creating nuisance at platforms.

Also the normal journey of other passengers travelling on the same route had been hampered because of the massive number of people crowding the platforms just to take a glimpse of SRK. The incident had even endangered the lives of many people who were collected at the stations.

The permission granted to the actor by Railway officials also raises a question on the Railway’s concern about interest of the passengers travelling on the same day. The promotional act by the actor had certainly caused inconvenience to many who were in serious need to travel on that day.