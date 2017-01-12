Shahrukh Khan to do a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight

Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan will reunite in Tubelight. (YouTube)

As if the idea of Shahrukh Khan appearing on Bigg Boss wasn’t amazing enough, we will get to see them on the big screen too. Salman Khan’s next Tubelight will release in the summer and Shahrukh will do a cameo in the film – 10 years after the pair shared screen space together in Om Shanti Om. According to a report in DNA, SRK will film his portion of Tubelight this Sunday. The pair’s onscreen reunion was supposed to be shot last year, but it kept getting postponed due to their conflicting schedules. Shahrukh was busy promoting Dear Zindagi and then stirring up a buzz around Raees. Now, the audience’s Raees fever is in full swing, King Khan’s probably found an opening in his schedule to film with his B-town buddy.

And since the summer is too long to wait to see these two together, we can all tune into Bigg Boss this month. Shahrukh will be on Salman’s show to promote Raees there as well. According to reports, he turned up on the Bigg Boss sets with wife Gauri and the chubby-cheeked AbRam. Shahrukh’s appearance will span over two episodes and he recently shot a promo with Salman for the same.

Shahrukh and Salman have worked in a number of films together like Duniya Ka Dushman, Har Dil Jo Pyaar Kare and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. And of course, who can forget their debut together in the 1995 revenge drama Karan Arjun (‘Mere bete aayenge!’)? We can’t wait to see these two stars set the screen on fire again in Tubelight.