Shahrukh Khan spreads ‘lassi’ to love in Punjab, posts pictures from sets of Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma on shooting of Imtiaz Ali’s untitled film. (Twitter)

Giving a treat to his fans, Shah Rukh Khan has posted pictures from the sets of his next film on Twitter. The Bollywood superstar is currently shooting the last schedule of the untitled film of Imtiaz Ali in Punjab with Anushka Sharma. While some pictures of the ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ couple have been posted by fans earlier that were widely shared by his fans, Shah Rukh himself has taken to Twitter now to release and provide the ‘first look’ into the sets. In the pictures, SRK is seen in full Punjabi attire with a turban on his head. In one standout photo, he is wearing a pathani kurta and posing with crew members. Another one is of co-actor Anushka sitting on a tractor in sun-baked fields of Punjab with SRK rocking it all in his full Patiala avatar.

Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here pic.twitter.com/wMzexdCfof — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2017

The actor who has shot films in various picturesque places across the world for various films, seems to love Punjab the most. Explaining beauty of Punjab he thanked everyone for the “great shoot”, especially Imtiaz for scheduling the shoot over there. “Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here,” wrote SRK captioning the images.

Earlier, a fan of SRK posted his picture from the set of the film in which the actor was seen going for a Punjabi number choreographed by Bosco Martis. The film’s first look and the release date have already been announced before the title of the film. This SRK-Anushka starrer is scheduled for August 25 release, reported Bollywood Hungama.

Meanwhile, the last release of SRK – Raees – collected Rs 137.51 crore overall at the box office so far, Bollywood Hungama reports. The friendly ghost-based Anushka’s last release Phillauri has managed to rake in Rs. 25.78 cr at the domestic box office, while it has earned Rs 11.75 crore at the close of the second weekend overseas.