Shahrukh Khan on daughter Suhana and Bollywood pay gap: ‘She can be an actor; I want to feel the pain’

Shahrukh Khan opened up about whether his daughter Suhana would go into movies.

Shahrukh Khan made a powerful statement about the condition of women in the film industry today. When asked about whether his daughter would make her Bollywood debut any time soon, the actor had a rather poignant response. “She can be an actor if she has the passion and guts to work five times harder than me and get paid 10 times less than I do, if times don’t change for women actors. I want her to experience what my female co-stars have gone through. My daughter will be an actor like them and I want to feel the pain.” According to a report in DNA, Shahrukh has always expressed his daughter’s interest in films. The actor’s views shed light on the wage disparity in Bollywood and even Hollywood for that matter.

Recently, Shahrukh had even hailed the star power of some actresses, which allowed them to get paid better, saying, “Today, Deepika (Padukone), Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra take home really good pay packets, more than some heroes. They deserve it.” Let’s hope that by the time Suhana enters movies, the condition is a little better for these hardworking stars. But when will we see SRK’s baby girl on the big screen? Shahrukh revealed that his only condition for Suhana was that she must finish her education before she decided to work.

Always the enlightened father, Shahrukh added, “I’d like her to be on the cover of magazines like all my heroines are, wear any kind of clothes she wants to wear, and look sexy and beautiful. I want her to feel attractive, beautiful and respected, and more importantly, I want her to work hard.” With that sort of a work ethic, we’re sure Suhana will get ahead in life very fast.