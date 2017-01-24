Shahrukh Khan greets fans in person during Rajdhani train stopovers, but Sunny Leone stays aloof

Sunny Leone chose to remain in the train even as Shahrukh Khan greeted Raees fans. (Twitter)

As Raees by rail comes to an end with Shahrukh Khan reaching Hazarat Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi, Sunny Leone shared her experience of the unusual marketing campaign for the film. While Shahrukh took on the frenzied crowds at each stope, Sunny was content in enjoying the view with hubby Daniel Webber. The actress was definitely excited about her train journey as she even shared the train roster and highlighted her, Shahrukh and Rahul Dholakia’s names and seat numbers on it. Curiously, Shahrukh had revealed that the team decided to travel in the second tier compartment, but this didn’t make Sunny any less thrilled about the journey.



Daniel too seemed enthralled by the experience, recording their travels on Instagram, writing, “15 hours later with a few bumps we are still trucking by train thru India for the #Raees.” Sunny looked smashing as always in the a black T-shirt with golden sequins. The Laila O Laila star seemed particularly in awe of the crowds’ manic energy as they rushed to see Shahrukh at different stations. Sunny’s presence on the train was kept a secret for the most part. Surely, if fans were aware of it, it would have led to even more chaotic conditions on the stations.

The incident already led to one casualty as a fan died in Vadodara, Gujarat, when the crowd rushed towards the train to see Shahrukh. The person died of suffocation, even as police tried to restrain the masses with lathi charge. Two policeman were also injured during the incident. Shahrukh has expressed his regret over the death and has extended his condolences to the family of the fan.