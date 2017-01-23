Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khattar to debut with Deepika Padukone?

Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar is set to make his Bollywood debut. (Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother Ishaan Khattar is the latest member of the elite star kids group to make his debut in the film industry. At 21, Ishaan is 14 years younger than his famous brother, but the younger star is all set to star in Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s upcoming film, according to a report in Zee News. Ishaan might be getting a glamorous start in his career because rumours are that Deepika Padukone too might be in the film. Photos last week of Deepika look test for the film went viral last week on social media. In these, Deepika looked far from her flawless self and was spotted with Majidi during the day-long shoot, according to a report in Indian Express. It has not been confirmed, however, whether Deepika will take on the project.

Deepika Padukone was glammed down for her look test. (Indian Express)

The film’s producer Shareen Mantri Kedia said, “He is a superb actor, was amazing in his look test and suits the character Mr Majidi was looking for. Ishaan will play someone deeply connected to the ground and to the city.” The movie will reportedly be shot in Mumbai and Jaipur and revolves around a brother and sister’s tale.

And what does Shahid think of his baby brother entering films? Well, if his Instagram page is anything to go by, Shahid seems extremely supportive of his brother’s upcoming venture. The Udta Punjab actor shared a heartwarming pic of the siblings, writing, “This ones ready to fly. Make us [email protected] Ishaan’s debut is one of many this year, as Suniel Shetty’s Ahan is attached to a Sajid Nadiadwala movie, while Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara too has been linked to various projects.