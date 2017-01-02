Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput’s cutest revelations on Koffee With Karan

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput gave us relationship goals with their Koffee With Karan episode. (Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput created quite a buzz when they first announced that they were going to appear on Koffee With Karan and the episode was worth all the hype. Mira looked stunning in an off-shoulder deep blue gown and the couple’s frank nature and adorable PDA got fans all mushy (even though it might have left Karan Johar a little teed off). Here are some of the best revelations that the adorable couple made about their life together:

The age difference: When Shahid’s parents initially came to see Mira, she thought they had come to seek a bride for Shahid’s younger brother Ruhaan, according to a report in News 18. When Mira’s parents learned that the match was for Shahid, they weren’t too thrilled about it. Eventually, when the Udta Punjab actor asked Mira why she wanted to marry someone older, she retorted by saying, “Why do you want to marry someone so much younger?”

Who is the brains in the couple? Shahid revealed that Mira’s degree in English Literature makes her the smarter one between the two of them. “She makes me feel very uneducated and under-qualified all the time!” he admitted.

Gushy romance: Mira admitted that the last thing she says to Shahid before she goes to bed is “I love you” (awww!). Shahid added that the pair fell in love when Mira became pregnant with Misha, saying it brought them closer together.

Twinkle Khanna obsession: Shahid said he used to stalk Twinkle Khanna during his teen years. Did that make Mira jealous? No, in fact, she agreed saying she loved the actress too, even since she saw Twinkle in Jab Pyaar Kisi Se Hota Hai. Now that’s a real match made in heaven!