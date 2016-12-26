Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput recall their exes on Koffee With Karan

Mira Rajput finally made her television debut with Shahid Kapoor on Koffee With Karan. (Twitter)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot last year in a somewhat hush-hush ceremony and since then, the couple has tried to remain out of the public eye, except for their cutesy Instagram updates. However, Mira finally made her television debut on Koffee With Karan and Shahid and Mira look adorable in the sneak peak of the upcoming episode. The pair looks every bit in love as they playfully banter over who will answer Karan Johar’s trivia quiz and even hit each other with pillows.

In the clip, Mira is dressed in a gorgeous off-shoulder deep blue gown. The highlight of the video is when Mira says, “I know everything about him, he knows everything about me.” But the sweet moment is ruined by Shahid, when he interrupts her, saying, “I’m still discovering boyfriends of yours.” A cheeky Karan then asks, “We have his (Shahid’s) count. What is yours?” Shahid replies, “No less than mine.” Karan also asks whether any of Shahid’s exes came to his wedding. The actor quips, “I don’t remember, I know that none of them came.”

And it’s not all hearts and candies for this cute couple, in fact, the episode gives an inside look at their marriage. When Karan asks Mira whether the Udta Punjab actor had any habits that annoyed her, she replies without skipping a beat, “He burps a lot.” Shahid and Mira became parents to a baby girl, Misha, this September. It will be interesting to see whether Karan asks Shahid’s views on his ex Kareena Kapoor’s baby Taimur with Saif Ali Khan – a question that has been burning on the minds of fans since news of Saifeena’s baby came out last week. Shahid will next be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the historical drama Padmavati by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.