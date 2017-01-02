Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput plug the wow! factor on KWK, but what of a movie starring the ‘hot’ couple?

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput sizzled on Koffee With Karan. (Instagram)

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput started off our new year on a great note with their episode of Koffee With Karan. The couple was downright adorable with their comebacks, playful competitiveness and frank revelations, making Karan Johar almost look like the odd man out. Ever since the pair’s marriage, everyone has wondered whether Mira will make her Bollywood debut. After watching the pair together on KWK, we’re convinced that they’d set the screen on fire if they came in a romantic movie. Here’s why Mira would be an awesome leading lady for Shahid:

Great onscreen presence: Koffee With Karan was Mira’s much-touted television debut. But did she seem even a bit nervous? Mira looked like she was born to be in front of the cameras with her comfort and confidence – after all, it takes some guts to throw shade at Karan as easily as she did!

She’s smart: We’re all aware that Mira hails from Lady Sri Ram College in Delhi University and boasts of a degree in English literature. How about seeing this couple in one of Shakespeare’s romantic plays? Shahid nailed his role in Haider and clearly Mira would be comfortable in something like Romeo And Juliet. We’d love to see this one!

#thistimelastyear how time flies. A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Sep 10, 2016 at 5:59am PDT

She’s gorgeous: Can we all just agree that Mira is really hot? Bollywood is filled with beautiful ladies, no doubt, but Mira manages to hold her own during red carpet events. That’s no easy achievement, but this lovely gal does it all the same.

Chemistry: The obvious one. Shahid and Mira were so in-sync on the couch, it’d be amazing to see them in a rom-com. There’s no doubt that their off-screen chemistry would translate into a blockbuster that would leave fans screaming for more.