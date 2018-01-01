Shah Rukh Khan upcoming film title revealed on Twitter; Named Zero, movie stars Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma

Check out the first look of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming ‘Zero’

Finally, the title of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film, directed by Aanand L Rai, has been announced today on New Year’s day. As promised to the fans, the curtain has been raised from the movie’s title – ‘ZERO’. Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming ‘Zero’ is no less than a big surprise for his fans. In the latest released teaser of the movie, the ‘little’ Shah Rukh is seen entering the screen in undergarments and dance free-spirited. The teaser of the movie starts with adjectives like ‘Shayar’, ‘Paagal’, ‘Aashiq’, ‘Makaar’ and other such, which probably hints at the shades of SRK’s character in the movie. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, opposite SRK. Both the actresses were Shah Rukh’s heroines in 2012 film Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Making the fans go impatient, Shah Rukh Khan, earlier on Sunday, initiated a Twitter conversation with Aanand L Rai saying, “.@aanandlrai sir, title kab announce karna hai? Ya 2018 mein bhi gaaliyan khaani hain?! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif”. To which, Aanand replied, “Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?” Here’s how they conversed on Twitter:-

According to a tweet by Taran Adarsh, the suspense over the movie’s release date has also been lifted. The movie is set to release at Christmas 2018. In a tweet, he said, “One more thing… All speculations put to rest… Glimpse of the song and announcement of the release date [21 Dec 2018]… Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai make it clear that it’s Christmas 2018 release for #Zero.” Aanand L Rai earlier revealed that he wants to release the film later in 2018. “I will take another year and a half. We are targeting 2018 December. Nothing has been decided yet but we will announce the title very soon,” he said. The shooting of the film reportedly began in September. Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf in the movie! Notably, this is Shah Rukh Khan’s first project with Aanand L Rai.