Shah Rukh Khan takes Raees’ promo to Dubai, but Pakistani actress Mahira Khan missing in action

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ is just a few days away from its release and the actor along with the entire team is out in full force to promote the upcoming action-flick. And so after appearing on Indian television shows like Bigg Boss 10 and The Kapil Sharma Show, the Raees team has continued its promotional spree abroad – in Dubai. Though the whole team of Raees, which included SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, director Rahul Dholakiya and Producer Ritesh Sidhwani were there to promote the film in Dubai, but noticeably missing was Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

Though the actress, who is playing the female lead in the film, is not a part of promotions in India owing to the ban put on Pakistani artists, she was expected to be there in Dubai as per a report by India TV. It seems maybe the makers have decided to completely leave out Mahira from all the promotional activities to avoid any more controversy. The controversy on the ban of Pakistani artists came after the Pathankot and Uri attacks last year. The Indian Motion Pictures Association imposed a ban on Pakistani artists following the attack. The speculation came into light with Filmmaker Karan Johar’s film, ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’. The film had to face the ire of many because of the presence of Fawad Khan in the film.

Meanwhile, Dubai welcomed SRK with a warm heart. The superstar interacted with his fans in Dubai and also revealed that he had fun playing the bad guy in the movie. For those who are unaware, the film ‘Raees’ is the story about a bootlegger, played by Shah Rukh Khan whose business in Gujarat is disrupted when a tough cop, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, arrives in the city. The lady lead Mahira Khan is seen playing the role of ‘Aasiya’, will be seen sharing a sizzling love story with Raees. The action-flick, ‘Raees’ is all set to hit the screens on January 25.