Shah Rukh Khan skips Salman Khan’s birthday party; find out why

Unlike previous years, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who turned 51 today, celebrated his birthday with only family and close friends at his Panvel farmhouse. While several Bollywood celebrities, close to the ‘Sultan’ star, attended the grand party, one of Salman’s close friends, Shah Rukh Khan skipped. And among rumors that King Khan skipped Salman’s birthday party, to avoid meeting up Priyanka Chopra, who was also invited for the party, the actual reason behind SRK’s absence is apparently different.

According to a report by DNA, the ‘Raees’ star had to skip his visit to Salman’s farmhouse as he was not in Mumbai at that time. Despite personal invitation from Salman Khan, SRK missed the party as he had to be in Hyderabad where he was given the honoris causa (doctor of letters) by Maula Azad National Urdu University.

Celebrities including Sushant Singh Rajput, Preity Zinta, Esha Gupta, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Bina Kak, Krushna Abhishek, Zareen Khan, Dino Morea, Himesh Reshammiya, Randeep Hooda, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Remo D’Souza, Shweta Rohira, Niketan Madhok and Pulkit Samrat among others attended the party.

The “Sultan” star’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present. The Romanian star was dressed in a black ensemble and was busy clicking pictures of Salman while the actor cut the cake. The actor, who has been mired in a lot of controversies during his life, wished his fans to stay out of troubles in the new year.

“I wish my fans to stay happy and stay out of troubles as once you get into a trouble you keep getting caught in it more and more,” he said.

