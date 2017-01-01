Shah Rukh Khan shares first look of Aishwaryaa Dhanush’s next film

Shah Rukh, 51, unveiled the first poster of the biopic on Twitter, in which the athlete can be seen standing with a medal in his hand. (Reuters)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared the first look of filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush’s next Tamil directorial, a biopic on Indian Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu.

Titled “Mariyappan”, the film will chronicle the life of the 21-year-old high jumper from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

He represented India in the 2016 Summer Paralympic games held in Rio de Janeiro in the men’s high jump T-42 category, winning the gold medal in the finals.

“Here’s presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best Aishwaryaa Dhanush,” SRK wrote.

To which Aishwaryaa replied, “Thank you so much! A very happy new year to you and the family.”