Shah Rukh Khan shares first look of Aishwaryaa Dhanush’s next film

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shared the first look of filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth Dhanush's next Tamil directorial, a biopic on Indian Paralympic high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu.

By: | Mumbai | Published: January 1, 2017 12:36 PM

 

Shah Rukh, 51, unveiled the first poster of the biopic on Twitter, in which the athlete can be seen standing with a medal in his hand. (Reuters) Shah Rukh, 51, unveiled the first poster of the biopic on Twitter, in which the athlete can be seen standing with a medal in his hand. (Reuters)

Titled “Mariyappan”, the film will chronicle the life of the 21-year-old high jumper from Salem district in Tamil Nadu.

He represented India in the 2016 Summer Paralympic games held in Rio de Janeiro in the men’s high jump T-42 category, winning the gold medal in the finals.

(Source: Twitter/@iamsrk) (Source: [email protected])

Shah Rukh, 51, unveiled the first poster of the biopic on Twitter, in which the athlete can be seen standing with a medal in his hand.

“Here’s presenting the first look of the biopic on #MariyappanThangavelu, our very own national hero, all the best Aishwaryaa Dhanush,” SRK wrote.

To which Aishwaryaa replied, “Thank you so much! A very happy new year to you and the family.”

