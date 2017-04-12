Shah Rukh Khan says wanted to work with Akshay Kumar but ‘glad he is working with Salman Khan’

Akshay Kumar is working in a movie produced by Salman Khan and Karan Johar.

Akshay Kumar’s stars in Bollywood are on the rise. In 2016, he gave three hits: Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom and followed it with another brilliant film Jolly LLB 2 to begin the new year. Suddenly, everyone in the Indian film industry wants to work with him. Only a few days back, Salman Khan and Karan Johar announced their new project with Akshay Kumar in the lead role and now, the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has expressed his desire to work with him.

#NationalFilmAwards : Best Actor for Rustom,countless emotions,very hard to express my gratitude right now but still tried,a big THANK YOU???????? pic.twitter.com/Wo7mfi6dI8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 7, 2017

In an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh said it is good that things worked out between Salman and Akshay. “It should have been done a long time back. But it’s very good that Karan and Salman are making a film with Akshay. I wanted to do that. But the story and all didn’t work out. I’m sure he is really open to it. I think whenever there is an opportunity, as producers, we should make this happen.” He added that it is not an individual collaboration but the companies have come together for this venture.

“Firstly, we should get this correct. They should not be taken as individuals, as Karan or Salman. It’s Dharma and SKF. They are different identities, they are film producers. It’s about the company, not about individuals. So, two companies have come together to make a film with a big movie star.” He said filmmaking should be collaborative to get the results out. “Filmmaking should be collaborative. The more collaboration there is, in music, filmmaking, storytelling — you will have better films. Tintin was made by Steven Spielberg, who loved it and he produced it and let Peter Jackson — who owned it — direct it. It’s something Steven Spielberg always wanted to make and direct, but he found that Peter Jackson has it, he said, ‘Let’s collaborate’ and make it together,” said SRK.

Talking about his dream for Red Chillies, SRK said he has been planning to make Mahabharat in collaboration with some international producers. “It’s my dream to make the Mahabharat for the screen. It’s been for years now. But I don’t think I have the budget to do that. Unless I collaborate. This one has to go out into the international markets. So you have to collaborate with someone who’s international. You don’t take up a subject like the Mahabharat and make it any less. It should be on the scale of a Baahubali or an even larger one,” he added.