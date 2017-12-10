Shah Rukh Khan follows Salman Khan’s footsteps, refunds money for Jab Harry Met Sejal losses

Shah Rukh Khan has decided to return money for Jab Harry Met Sejal. (Source: PTI)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan didn’t have a great year on box-office. Even though his first release of 2017, Raees did reasonably well, the much ambitious project with Imtiaz Ali: Jab Harry Met Sejal, bombed badly, leading to huge losses for the distributors. The movie went on to earn just Rs 64.33 crore at box office and even though the actor was not legally bound to refund money, a report by Bollywood Hungama claims that SRK has decided to compensate distributors since the losses were really huge. He has compensated 15% of losses of NH Studioz and to certain distributors, he compensated 30% of the losses incurred.

NH Studioz had reportedly acquired the all India rights of Jab Harry Met Sejal for Rs 80 crore. Back then, the movie was expected to mint over Rs 100 crore on box-office but as it turned out, the studio had to suffer huge losses. Sadly for the distributors, another big budget movie Tubelight had failed at the box-office too, just one month before the release of Jab Harry Met Sejal. So, the no distributor was willing to shell out fancy prices for Jab Harry Met Sejal. Narendra Hirawat of NH Studioz had to shockingly undersell the territorial rights of Jab Harry Met Sejal, thereby logging a big loss.

After the Tubelight debacle, Salman had refunded distributors. Hence, when Jab Harry Met Sejal began to crash, distributors sent SOS message to Shah Rukh Khan, asking him to follow Salman Khan’s steps. They asked for a refund for the backbreaking losses since Shah Rukh Khan had made good profits from the pre-sale of All India Rights to NH Studioz, satellite, music and digital rights.

This isn’t the first time when Shah Rukh has done something like this. He had compensated distributors of his 2015 film Dilwale when they had incurred losses. Back then, Shah Rukh had refunded close to Rs 25 crore to cover up 50% loss to distributors of Dilwale. Earlier in 2001 and 2005, he had refunded the individual distributors of his films Asoka (Eros) and Paheli (UTV), after both films underperformed at the box office. As a direct result of Asoka underperforming at the box office, Shah Rukh’s subsequent release Chalte Chalte was sold for a much lower price.