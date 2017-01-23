Shah Rukh Khan boards AK Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote Raees

Shah Rukh Khan during his train journey from Mumbai to Delhi. (Source: Ministry of Railways/twitter)

Over the years many Bollywood personalities have gone out of their way to promote their films but ‘King of romance’ Shah Rukh Khan took one step further to promote his upcoming film ‘Raees’ on Monday when he boarded the August Kranti Express from Mumbai Central to take a journey to his hometown Delhi.

You may also want to watch:

According to the reports, SRK took this journey very seriously and made special arrangements for his trip. To fight the winter of Delhi, he also packed his woolen clothes. He is accompanied in his journey with the director and producer of the ‘Raees’, Rahul Dholakia and Ritesh Sidhwani.

His fans welcomed this news and gathered at the Mumbai Central to get on glimpse of their favourite star. Shah Rukh also shared a small clip from the Vapi railway station at Gujarat where he was welcomed by hundreds of his fans.

In Vapi Udi Udi jaaye… pic.twitter.com/JnrDqMI0F6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

Indian Ministry of Railways also looked happy to host the special passenger and posted pictures of SRK in the train on its official twitter account and wished him a happy journey.

Mr @iamsrk Reviving good old memories of happy rail journey! Heading towards Delhi in WR’s AK Rajdhani Exp pic.twitter.com/lMPDkO1eQc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 23, 2017

This is an emotional moment for the 51-year-old Bollywood star who came to Mumbai years ago to make a career in acting in a train. At the time, he travelled without a ticket.

Raees is set to release on January 25, 2017 and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in lead roles. The film will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam starring ‘Kaabil’ on the box-office.