Shah Rukh Khan biopic boring? Superstar says will have to do something controversial to make it interesting

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan despite being involved in a number of controversies including Wankhede brawl and fight with Salman Khan in 2008 believes that he has to do something “controversial” to make his biopic interesting enough for the audience, reported PTI. “If it’s not controversial then it will be a boring story. I am telling you success stories are very boring. I would not like anyone to make it but I am not saying I don’t want anyone to make a biopic on me but I don’t think it’s a great subject… not as yet,” he said on Tuesday afternoon.

Shah Rukh Khan has always been an inspiration for youth in the country. Having started his journey with television shows like “Fauji” and “Circus”, SRK then made a switch to movies with “Deewana”. The actor initially played anti-hero parts in films such as ” Baazigar”, “Darr”, “Anjaam”, but soon went on to become the king of romance courtesy his movies like “Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge”, “Dil to Pagal Hai” and “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.

The 51-year-old actor said people still don’t know a lot of things about his life. “For so many years, people who are closest to me will tell you, I have never let people know the most interesting parts of my life so you will never get a good script unless I write it. Whatever they will make of my life will just be a success story which I think is extremely boring,” Shah Rukh said in an interview.

Talking about his popularity, Shah Rukh said he has never done anything desperate to maintain his stardom. “I wake up and I go and act… Sometimes well, sometimes badly and bad is also closer to my heart and so is good. I feel bad if my film doesn’t do well, I feel good if it does well but all these things last just for about six hours and I move on. I have never been attached. Beyond that there has never been a desperate measure to maintain (my) stardom,” he added.