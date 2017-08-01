Shah Rukh Khan all set to take on Salman’s Big Boss 11 with TED Talks: Nayi Soch; shows likely clash on weekends

ED is a nonpartisan nonprofit talk show aimed at spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talking sessions. (Image: IE)

Two of Bollywood’s biggest names Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will soon come face-to-face, but on television. SRK’s much-awaited talk show TED Talks: Nayi Soch on Start Plus is reportedly going to clash with Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Season 11 that will be aired on Colors TV. Speaking to Indian Express, a source from Star Plus said, “We are still trying to figure out the timings and we are yet to officially confirm it. The clash would be inevitable if both air at 9pm. But since both have different concepts, the shows will find its own audience.”

Shah Rukh is busy promoting his upcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal and is said to soon start shooting for the new show. According to reports, the Star Plus show will have a total of 14 episodes which will invite influential speakers from different parts of the world. The show is scheduled to be telecast in September. While Salman’s Bigg Boss is already one of the most famous reality shows of the country, it would be interesting to see whether Shah Rukh will be able to find audience for his show or not.

TED Talks is a nonpartisan, non-profit talk show aimed at spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talking sessions. Started in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, TED today covers almost all topics, starting from science to business to global issues. The show is aired in more than 110 languages. TED Talks: Nayi Soch will be the Hindi version of the same with an 18-minute format.

Talking about the show, SRK had earlier said, “People will share stories about changes in society, in life — whether it’s about the climate, dangerous diseases or to help empower women — and all of this will be integrated. There are some beautiful stories — both Indian and international — which the team is planning to get on one platform and do a nice mix of Hindi and English speakers. I feel it will be a niche show.”

SRK will start shooting for the show in mid-August. Media reports suggest that AR Rahman will be among those who will be featured on the show. Meanwhile, Salman has started working on the promo shoots for Bigg Boss 11. The popular show will start in September this year and last till January 2018. Salman appears on Bigg Boss on weekends and even SRK’s show is also likely to be slotted for the weekends.