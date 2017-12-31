Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai reveal their next venture to star Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif in Twitter chat

The name of the movie has been kept under wraps – for a long time, reports of the two working on a movie were floating.

For all the Shah Rukh Khan fans, the New Year is going to start with a bang as his next venture will be unveiled on January 1. The movie is directed by Tanu Weds Manu fame Aanand L Rai. In a witty Twitter chat between Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai, the duo has confirmed that they will announce the name of the movie in 2018. This is the first time Shah Rukh Khan will be working with Aanand L Rai. The name of the movie has been kept under wraps – for a long time, reports of the two working on a movie were floating. This ambitious project brings back Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif under one umbrella after the 2012 Yash Chopra directed Jab Tak Hain Jaan!

It was Shah Rukh Khan who took to Twitter today evening and tagged the director and wrote, “@aanandlrai sir, title kab announce karna hai? Ya 2018 mein bhi gaaliyan khaani hain?! @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif”. It was interesting to see Shah Rukh Khan tagging the newlywed Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, hinting that the duo will also feature in this movie. To Shah Rukh Khan’s comments, the producer/director replied, “Arre sir apno ki gaaliyaan hain, khaa lenge ????Par aap bataao ? 1st January kaisa rahega ?”

Moments later, Aanand L Rai confirmed the launch of the trailer of the untitled project starring Shah Rukh Khan. Aanand L Rai tweeted, “Naye Saal ka pehla din hai Khan Saab!!! Kuch dikha bhi dena chahiye….@AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif”.

Anushka Sharma also joined in the conversation and tweeted, “Kal ka surprise toh miss karna hi mat… Kyunki asli new year gift toh kal 5 baje milega! #Kal5BajeSRK @iamsrk @aanandlrai #KatrinaKaif @RedChilliesEnt @cypplofficial”

Even Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed that Shah Rukh Khan will be announcing the name of the movie on January 1. Taran Adarsh tweeted: #BreakingNews: Are you ready? Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai to announce the title of their upcoming film tomorrow [1 Jan 2018]… Time: 5 pm… #Kal5BajeSRK

However, this is not the first time when Shah Rukh Khan took to the microblogging site and made such gesture. For Shah Rukh Khan’s last movie Jab Harry Met Sejal, Anushka Shama, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh himself got into a conversation on Twitter. The conversation and the anticipation that was raised around the title had everyone excited.