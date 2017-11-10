Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana movie review: Rajkumar Rao brilliant, Priti Kharbanda not so much

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aaana is a content-driven film that has a lot of drama and its own share of standout romance. (Bollywood Hungama)

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana movie review: For some reason this year, stories based on small towns have been perceived much better by the audience as compared to big budget urban-based films. Trying to encash on the same lines Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana released with much anticipation because it stars one of the industry’s most acclaimed actors today, Rajkumar Rao. Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aaana is a content-driven film that has a lot of drama and its own share of standout romance. It is a story about a Lucknow based boy Satyendra Mishra (Rajkumar Rao) who avenges humiliation which he and his family face after Aarti Shukla (Priti Kharbanda) his fiancee runs away on wedding day. SMZA is a film which has a dose of everything – romance, revenge, drama and melodrama! The story is simple, Aarti’s parents want her married and come across the most eligible bachelor (Rajkumar Rao) who is all set to join the Excise Department. Aarti is ambitious and at the back of her mind, she is always skeptic about the marriage posing a threat to her career. But somehow she gels well with Satyendra and they are all set to get married. But then comes the shocker! Aarti runs away, which leaves Satyendra devastated. Now, why did she leave on the day of marriage, what happens next is why you have to watch this movie for.

It might be surprising to know but even Rajkumar Rao’s brilliant acting skills couldn’t save this movie. Priti Kharbanda is decent in the first half but in the second half she is all tears in most of the scenes. However, the love story which has been shown between the budding lovers is adorable and they have done a good job in those sequences. Some portions have been very well thought like the dowry part. Rajkumar portrays two different character traits in the film. In first half he is this charming lover head over heels over Aarti and in the second half, he is diametrically opposite character villainous and even lecherous at times. Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, the film fails to make the desired impact. The screenplay is fine in some places but overall it’s a let down. Even songs cannot repair the damage done to this movie since the scores are equally cold. The idea of Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is interesting but the execution is not!

Rating: 2/5