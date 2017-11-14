Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao starrer earns this amount overseas

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, the film is also facing some tough competition from films which released last Friday

Rajkummar Rao starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, which was released last Thursday in the overseas market a day before it released in India has earned $655 (Rs 42,864) in Austalia from six screens till Monday. In New Zealnd the movie has earned $974 (Rs. 63,735) from seven screen in the country. On the domestic front, the movie earned about Rs 7.46 crore by last Sunday. The film is Rajkummar Rao’s fifth this year after Trapped, Behen Hogi Teri, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton. The actor has managed to earn praise of his own with these kind of roles. In days to come, the film is expected to cover the basic budget.

Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, the film is also facing some tough competition from films which released last Friday, including Hollywood’ film Thor: Ragnarok. Even as Rajkumar plays his usual small-town lover boy role in the film, what is different in th is movie is the twist the plot takes when his charachter wife (role played by Kriti Kharbanda) runs away from her wedding.

Speaking about working with Rajkummar, Kriti had earlier told Indian Express, “I think I have learnt how to be a good co-actor because he is really the one. I heard people saying how in a Rajkummar Rao film, people only watch him in the frame and he could overshadow others. But I must say, he is such a good co-actor who always lets you act your best, because acting also has a lot depending on reacting.”