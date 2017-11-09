Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Box Office Collection Prediction: Rajkumar Rao to be a BO success? Check this out

The movie is rumoured to be based on a true story. The movie also stars, Kriti Kharbanda in the lead. (YouTube)

The year of 2017 has been phenomenal for the talented Rajkumar Rao. From Trapped, Newton to Bareilley Ki Barfi did a good amount of business and earned him accolades. But, a similar trend for his new movie, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana cannot really be said.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is likely to touch the Rs 1 crore to Rs 2 crore figure on the opening day of the release. The reason cited for such a low opening day collections is due to the subdued promotional activity of the movie. The hype around this movie is not even close to the hype which was around the movies like Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi. The previous Rajkumar starrers had more promotional activity which eventually earned them good business.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is extensively shot in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Lucknow and Allahabad. The movie as such was set to receive a subsidy from the Uttar Pradesh government, but that seems highly unlikely now. The reason is that a few weeks ago, Rajkummar Rao had a major ankle fracture during the shoot of the reality show. The lack of promotion in the cities like Lucknow and Allahabad, where the movie was shot, is cited as the reason for not receiving any subsidy from the government, reports Bollywood Hungama.

The movie is rumoured to be based on a true story. The movie also stars, Kriti Kharbanda in the lead.