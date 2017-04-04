See pics: Misha’s day out! Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput take daughter for an outing, captured by paparazzi

Most of the Bollywood parents avoid the glare of paparazzi, but the daddy Shahid Kapoor and mommy Mira might not want to be an over-protective parent now! (Bollywood Hungama)

Most of the Bollywood parents avoid the glare of paparazzi, but the daddy Shahid Kapoor and mommy Mira might not want to be an over-protective parent now! Seven months old Baby Misha had a day out on Monday and that’s when the family was caught in the camera. Supermom Mira Rajput was clicked carrying her daughter Misha in her arms while Papa Shahid walked along not trying to hide his daughter’s face from the shutterbugs.

Shahid Kapoor was over the moon when he and his wife Mira Rajput were blessed with a baby girl and since then the actor had been very protective of his daughter. As much as he has kept the media away from daughter Misha, the shutterbugs have been keeping a close eye on their moments to get a glimpse of the baby. Though Misha was spotted and captured with her doting father and mother at the airports but yesterday, we get to see a glimpse of Misha very clearly. Have a look at when Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput took their daughter out and made a good looking family:

While, Shahid and Mira were also seen chilling at Bandra but this time, Indian Express reports that they did not bring Misha along. The couple’s romance is something that no one has been ever able to get over. In their recent appearance at an award show Shahid-Mira jodi won hearts all over again, when the Rangoon actor went down on his knees and proposed to Mira in the presence of the entire industry.

Mira who has been offered films, refused the offers saying that she wants to be there for her child every moment. Mira in an interview said that she is a homemaker and wears that label with pride! She also clarified her stand on why she won’t be working by saying that she wouldn’t want to spend one hour with Misha and then rush off to work and that Misha is the first priority. Meanwhile, Shahid is preparing up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Post vandalism on the sets of the film, the shoot was put on hold. The film is scheduled for a December release.