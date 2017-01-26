See Baahubali 2 poster: Prabhas and Anushka Shetty are ready for spectacular war

Prabhas and Anushka Shetty look smashing in the new Baahubali: The Conclusion poster.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is set to hit theatres by the end of April, but the movie is already creating a stir already. Director SS Rajmouli shared a new poster of the fantasy war epic with Prabhas and Anushka Shetty looking stylish in their warrior avatars. “Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena. From one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2,” he wrote. Characteristic of the earlier Baahubali film as well, the poster features some vivid colours and gorgeous graphics as the lead characters are ready to go to war with their bows and arrows.

Amarendra Baahubali with Devasena. From one of the most artistic sequences in #BAAHUBALI2. #WKKB. pic.twitter.com/TdN3DfWqJA — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2017

Although the climax of the Baahubali: The Conclusion was leaked last year, this hasn’t taken anything away from fans’ eagerness to watch the movie. Baahubali is also ready to hit the book shelves with a book series prequel. SS Rajmouli took to the Jaipur Literature Festival to promote The Rise of Sivagami, which is the first part of the three-part series. Rana Daggubati, who plays the antagonist Bhallaladeva in the film, will give the movie an added boost as his upcoming The Ghazi Attack has piqued fans’ interest. The movie will release in late February and Rana is sure to talk about Baahubali during its promotions.

You might also like to watch:

Keeping in mind that the original Baahubali broke regional boundaries and was well-received in all parts of India, this time around, the posters are being made in every language. Rajmouli shared the Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telegu versions of the poster, where the title is written in different languages for the fans.