Section of Brahmin community objects Marathi movie Dashkriya release

Some theatre owners in the city have decided to temporarily stop advance booking for Marathi movie “Dashkriya”, releasing tomorrow, following opposition by a section of the Brahmin community. The national award winning movie, directed by Sandeep Patil, had been screened at several film festivals. I After its trailer was released recently, Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha (ABBM) raised objection over the content alleging that it portrays the community in “bad light”. Seeking a ban, the ABBM had alleged the move can create a “rift” in the society if released in theatres. “As a precautionary measure, we have temporarily halted the advance booking of the movie as we don’t want any untoward incident to happen in our theatre. However, if other theatre owners decide to release the movie tomorrow, we too will follow the suit,” said P Chaphalkar, owner of City Pride, a chain of multiplex theatres.

He said they are also expecting some resolution between the outfit and the producers of the movie. ABBM president Anand Dave said they have issued letters to the theatre owners asking them not to release the movie tomorrow and “have received a positive response from the theatre owners so far”. “Dashkriya” (the tenth day ritual) director Sandip Patil said the movie, already approved by the CBFC, was made in 2016 and so far it has been screened at several film festivals including the Pune International Film Festival and has received national awards.

“The movie received a big and positive response in these festivals. Why these outfits are raking up the issue now when the movie is slated to hit the screens?” Patil asked. The movie stars actors Dilip Prabhavalkar, Manoj Joshi, and Aditi Deshpande in the lead. He said they have written to the state DGP and sought adequate safety and security for the theatres and audience.