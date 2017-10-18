Secret Superstar movie review: For Aamir Khan’s Shakti Kumar avatar, Zaira Wasim is a ticket to ride to success

The plot is about a a musician who has seen better days and the muse has abandoned him. (IE)

Secret Superstar movie review; Cast: Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan, Meher Vij; Director: Advait Chandan. The movie, as can be expected, is all about Aamir Khan and the self-obsessed character that he plays and through his ability to be convincing at his job he carries the entire film and even manages to dampen the melodrama that almost, but not quite, hurts the movie in the long absences of his (Aamir) from the screen – he gets just some 30 minutes in a film that is 150 minutes long. The plot is about a musician who has seen better days and the muse has abandoned him. He sees some hope in a girl Insiya on whom he has stumbled on and what is more, he has the perfect song for her. She is his ticket to ride to success – except for the fact that the singer (Insiya) is unwilling to show her face. And that is where the title of the movie is derived from – Secret Superstar. However, will the girl in question actually be able to deliver – her life is in a mess and often leaves her in despair and rage.

Yes, there is a lot of melodrama and considering that it has to do with a family where the father is abusive and violent, the mother is loving and a brother who has a charming and helping attitude, well, there is bound to be cringe-worthy scenes.

The pair has nothing in common, except the fact that they are both very, very ambitious, but the plot manages to deftly move through the scenes seamlessly to deliver a movie that will likely thrill you and perhaps even make you shed a tear or two. Aamir Khan rules the scenes with his amazing charecterisation – he gets under the skin of Shakti Kumar (the character he is essaying) and forces you to think things the way he wants to – a very powerful rendering that will not just please the fans but also others at large and burnish Aamir’s reputation as a thinking man’s megastar. This new humorous, glitzy and garish avatar is something that few would have thought Aamir would actually be brave enough to portray.

There is romance in there too, but the viewer should see it on screen as any description here will predispose him/her towards one thought direction.

The score is quite deafening, but even though it grabs attention, it fails to distract a viewer from the main theme.

Rating 3.5/5.