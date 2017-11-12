Secret Superstar Box Office Collections: In just 30 min screen time, Aamir Khan powers this movie to this big amount

Secret Superstar that released three weeks ago on October 19 has garnered another Rs 5 crore this week to take its total collection to Rs 60 crore. (Twitter)

Director Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar is a movie that was made with a strict budget but the Aamir Khan starrer has done rather well at the box office. Featuring ‘Dangal’ star Zaira Wasim along with her mentor Aamir ‘perfectionist’ Khan, Secret Superstar has come across as one of the profitable movies of 2017. The film that released three weeks ago on October 19 has garnered another Rs 5 crore this week to take its total collection to Rs 60 crore. What is noteworthy here is the fact that Aamir has just 30 minutes screen-time and the rest is taken by Zaira and company. Clearly, this is a masterstroke for Aamir, without really investing too much in terms of time, he has a hit on his hands even as others sweat it out while trying to find the formula of filmy success.

Secret Superstar had a subtle opening where it garnered Rs 4.80 cr on its opening day (on Diwali day), subsequently, it earned Rs 41.59 cr at the end of its first week. fared equally well in its second week drawing in a further Rs. 14.25 cr. Now, in the third week, the business of Secret Superstar has been under Rs 1 cr on weekdays whereas the collections saw a jump this Saturday and Sunday with Rs. 1.3 cr and Rs. 1.5 cr respectively on both days as per Bollywood Hungama. With this, the total box office collections of the movie at the end of three weeks currently stands at Rs. 60.84 cr.

Even though the movie locked horns with mega-blockbuster Golmaal Again, it did manage to hold its own at the box office. Secret Superstar didn’t stand anywhere close to Golmaal Again’s earnings but managed to be the sixth highest grosser of 2017 in the overseas markets. By the end of the third weekend, the overseas market of the movie Secret Superstar, produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, minted close to $5.92 million or roughly Rs 38.28 crore.