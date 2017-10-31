Secret Superstar Box Office collections: Here is what Aamir Khan starrer earned overseas

The film which was released on Diwali, has earned Rs 51.59 crore across theaters in the country till now. (IE)

The Aamir Khan starrer Secret Superstar which has hit 2,840 screens (1,090 worldwide and 1,750 domestic), has earned $3,501 (Rs 2.26 lakhs) from 14 screens across Australia, while it has earned $1,552 (Rs 1.00 lakhs) from 13 screens across New Zealand. The film has also earned around 1.3 million (Rs. 8.42 crore) after the end of day 12 in UAE.

The film continues to do well in domestic market. The film which was released on Diwali, has earned Rs 51.59 crore across theaters in the country till now. The film which had earned Rs 4.80 crore on the first day of its release had earned Rs 30 crore in first week of its release.

However, the movie has not been able to give tough competition to Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again. Secret Superstar, which also has Zaira Wasim in an important role, has not been able to withstand the onslaught from the Devgn starrer, which is well on way to become Bollywood’s No. film in 2017.

Earlier when Zaira was asked about her experience of working in the movie, she told Indian Express, “I have this thing that until and unless I am not convinced about something I don’t do it, I just can’t do it even if I try. So if I am not convinced, I don’t sing. Even if people want me to sing for fun, I won’t do it because I know I am not good at it.”

“I’ve got more messages from people for this film than ‘Dangal’. People have given immense love to the film. My best birthday gift is the love and appreciation my film is getting. I am very happy and overwhelmed. In fact in Jammu, theatres are running houseful, my friends couldn’t get tickets,” she was quoted as saying by the paper. Even as fans felt that Aamir Khan’s role in the movie was just not enough for silver screen, they can’t stop praising Zaira, the newspaper added.