Secret Superstar Box Office Collections: Forget India, Aamir Khan film earns Rs 200 cr in just 4 days in China; miracle run to continue

Secret Superstar Box Office Collections in China

Secret Superstar Box Office Collections: Aamir Khan is known for experimenting with different roles and coming up with films of different genres. The actor is not only successful in India but also in China. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh today said that after the success of Aamir’s PK and Dangal in China, now his film Secret Superstar has crossed the humongous Rs 200 crore mark in a very short span of time. According to Adarsh’s tweet, Secret Superstar has a splendid run in China and its latest Box Office collections are over Rs 200 crore and that too in just 4 days. The tweet read, “#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr in 4 days… The trending is SUPERB… Fri $ 6.89 mn Sat $ 10.54 mn Sun $ 9.87 mn Mon $ 4.97 mn Total : $ 32.27 million [₹ 205.99 cr]”. According to the report, in India, Secret Superstar, starring Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim collected around Rs 63.40 crore, which indicates that the film was not very successful in the homeland. Taran Adarsh had earlier posted this message on Twitter about Secret Superstar’s success in China: “The tremendous goodwill that #Dangal – and prior to that #PK – created in China has benefited #SecretSuperstar… Although Aamir has an extended special appearance in #SecretSuperstar, Aamir’s star pull is at the peak in China… Expect magical numbers yet again.”

#SecretSuperstar has a SPLENDID Mon in China… Crosses ₹ 200 cr in 4 days… The trending is SUPERB…

Fri $ 6.89 mn

Sat $ 10.54 mn

Sun $ 9.87 mn

Mon $ 4.97 mn

Total : $ 32.27 million [₹ 205.99 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 23, 2018

The actor’s previous release in China was Dangal, which was also a massive hit, earning Rs 417.48 crore in two weeks before taking its lifetime collection to a record Rs 1100 crore worldwide. Dangal is based on the real-life story of wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat and his two daughters and together they battle the feudal and rustic environment of Haryana in pursuit of becoming professional wrestlers. His last two releases, 3 Idiots and PK were also successful in China.

Coming back to Secret Superstar, The movie deals with the complex and emotional plot in which a teenage girl played by Zaira Wasim aspires to become a singer but her father is against this aspiration. The movie was released in India in October 2017 and received a decent response from both the audience and critics. The film’s success in China can be attributed to the goodwill of Dangal and PK. It is being expected that the film is sure to rake in larger sums in the future.