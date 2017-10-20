Secret Superstar box office collections: Big boost for Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim, film to earn Rs 8 cr-Rs 10 cr on day 1

Secret Superstar box office collections prediction says that the film will earn Rs 5 cr at the top of its potential on day one. (Twitter)

Secret Superstar box office collections: The good news first. In a big surprise, Aamir Khan, Saira Wasim starrer is expected to earn as much as between Rs 8 cr to Rs 10 crore on Friday in what has been newly dubbed as its day 1 collections! The bad news – the film had released on Diwali day October 19, but that no longer is applicable as its first day is being taken as Friday itself! Reportedly, considering it was Diwali, very few people frequented cinemas! Be that as it may, according to the latest figures about the early occupancy rates at theatres today as reported by Bollywood Hungama, is some 35-40 pct. This is likely to translate into day 1 collections of as much as Rs 8 cr to Rs 10 cr and that too despite the fact that it has released in just 1100 select cinemas. Earlier, it was being reported that the movie will earn an amount of Rs 5 cr on Diwali day release.

Secret Superstar is all about a teen girl who comes from a humble background that has an abusive father but an extremely loving and encouraging mother. Aamir Khan is the mentor who comes into her life because she is such a promising singer and he is looking for success in his musical career that has taken a downward spiral. The result is spectacular as Aamir takes the movie by storm with his over-the-top portrayal of the character. He dominates the film despite having very limited screen time.

On the other hand, his Dangal co-star Zaira emerges with a lion’s share of screenspace that sends out a great message of empowerment for all women. It should go down very well with fans as well as with women who are expected to throng theatres in droves to watch the film.

The bad thing for Secret Superstar is that Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again released on Friday and it is expected to take a lion’s share of the earnings at the BO. However, both the films are expected to have a long lifetime at the cinemas and may vie for winner’s title at the very end – Rs 200 cr sum is being touted!