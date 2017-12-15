Secret Superstar box office collection: Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan starrer doing well in Taiwan, see how much it earned

The movie was released on November 24 in Taiwan. (IE)

Secret Superstar box office collection: It is almost two months since the release of Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer ‘Secret Superstar’ released. Although the movie is out of theatres in the domestic market the film is doing steady in Taiwan. Secret Superstar has minted $700,681 in Taiwan since its release. The movie was released on November 24 in Taiwan. Interestingly, the movie had grossed Rs 129.9 crore worldwide while a mediocre earning of over Rs 60 crore was seen in the domestic market.

Zee Studios International took the film to the foreign market, read a statement. In Secret Superstar, Zaira, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, plays a teenaged girl named Insia who dreams of becoming a singer. The film is about how she fulfils her dreams by keeping her identity hidden. Vibha Chopra, Head – Zee Studios International (Film Marketing, Distribution and Acquisition) said, “Content is what wins hearts worldwide and ‘Secret Superstar’, which is heavy on content is a proof of that. So much so that it is the widest Bollywood film release in Taiwan. We are happy to see how positively international markets are reacting to the film.”

“Given that ‘Secret Superstar’ has connected with various audiences across the globe, we are excited to see how well the film does in the coming months, in other territories as well,” Chopra added. ‘”Secret Superstar” is written and directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. The film has also released in markets like the UK, the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the UAE and other Gulf countries as well as Pakistan.

Notably, Zaira who was all praise for the movie, had earlier said in an interview to the Indian Express, “I’ve got more messages from people for this film than ‘Dangal’. People have given immense love to the film. Love and appreciation for my film in the best birthday gift I can ask for. I am extremely happy and honestly, a little overwhelmed by the response. Theatres in Jammu are running houseful and many of my friends there couldn’t get tickets.”