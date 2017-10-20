Secret Superstar box office collection on Diwali day: Zaira Wasim, Aamir Khan starrer collects this big amount overseas

Although the movie has garnered rave reviews, till now there has been no considerable boost to its collection.

Secret Superstar box office collection on Diwali day: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar had hit the silver screen with a lot of speculation and everyone lauded Aamir’s daring step to release a movie on Diwali. The film had released on this festival which is regarded as one of the lowest potential days for a film to bring in an audience. Hence speculations were rife that the movie will not be able to perform well at the box office. Although the movie has garnered rave reviews, till now there has been no considerable boost to its collection. The movie has taken off with a decent start and it is expected that the good word of mouth will positively affect the film. Secret Superstar had released in 1100 screens in India. According to Bollywood Analyst Taran Adarsh the film has collected 4,073 USD [Rs. 2.64 lacs] from 8 screens in the Australian box office and 4,165 USD [Rs. 2.70 lacs] from 16 screens in New Zealand box office.

On Friday, the movie is all set to witness a tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again which is an established brand and deals with a genre that is more audience-friendly. Secret superstar revolves around an aspiring singer Insia who becomes an internet sensation despite facing resistance from her father. In the movie, Aamir takes a step back and lets Zaira become the secret superstar and the result is spectacular. Given the extraordinary performance of Dangal, critics were of the opinion that Secret Superstar could cash in on the film’s popularity and lure audiences to the theatres. The background score in the movie is by the magnificent AR Rahman and it is as heart-touching and soulful as it can be. The movie has every potential to outshine and perform well at the box office but will it be able to woo its audience in the upcoming days; let’s just wait and watch.