Secret Superstar box office collection day 5: How Golmaal Again spoilt Aamir Khan party

Secret Superstar box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar which hit the silver screen last week, was doing fine at the box office.

Secret Superstar box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim starrer Secret Superstar which hit the silver screen last week, was doing fine at the box office. Released with a lot of speculation, everyone lauded Aamir’s daring step to release a movie on Diwali. The film had released on this festival which is regarded as one of the lowest potential days for a film to bring in an audience. But it was actually the release of Ajay Devgan’s Golmaal Again which overshadowed the film at the box office. Although the movie has garnered rave reviews, till now there has been no boost to its collection. The day 5 collection of the film at the box office stood at Rs 3.05 crore and with this collection, Secret Superstar garnered a total of Rs 34.36 crore – not a bad achievement nevertheless, as Aamir Khan spent a total of 30 minutes in the film. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote about the total collection along with day wise collection of the film. He also wrote about the overseas collection of the film till Monday, that was, $3.1 million (₹ 20.22 cr)

Secret Superstar box office collection:

Day 1: Thursday – 4.80 cr

Day 2: Friday 9.30 cr

Day 3: Saturday 8.71 cr

Day 4: Sunday 8.50 cr

Day 5: Monday 3.05 cr

Total 5 days collection: ₹ 34.36 cr

Secret Superstar Overseas collection – Total till Monday, 23 October 2017, the film collected $3.1 million (Rs 20.22 cr)

Secret Superstar was released in 1100 screens in India. The movie has took off with a decent start and it was expected that the good word of mouth will positively affect the film. But unfortunately, with the release of Golmaal Again, the film slipped from making a huge mark. Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal franchise grabbed a total of Rs 103.64 crore at the box office till Monday. It’s day 1 (Friday) collection stood at Rs 30.14 crore, followed by day 2 collection of Rs 28.37 cr. On Day 3 it garnered Rs 29.09 cr and on Monday the film collected Rs 16.04 crore.