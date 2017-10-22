Secret Superstar box office collection day 3: Aamir Khan film soars on mega-weekend after dud Diwali start

Keeping up with that searing pace, Secret Superstar on the 3rd day garnered Rs 8.65 cr. (Bollywood Hungama)

Secret Superstar box office collection day 3: When Secret Superstar released on Diwali, speculation was rife that despite having the potential to excel in the box office, the movie will receive a cold welcome from the audience. Though on the first day the movie started off with a rather low earning, it raised brows with its second day earning which showcased massive growth. Keeping up with that searing pace, Secret Superstar on the 3rd day garnered Rs 8.65 cr. Bollywood trade anlyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, ” SecretSuperstar is EXCELLENT at major metros/multiplexes… Thu 4.80 cr, Fri 9.30 cr, Sat 8.65 cr. Total: ₹ 22.75 cr. India biz.” However, it should be noted that the film is yet to breach the double figure mark – remember, that there was talk of the film having a long shelf life and that it may well go towards the Rs 200 cr mark. That, at the moment, looks a stretch though.

The film had released on this festival which is regarded as one of the lowest potential days for a film to bring in an audience. Looks like the movie is reaping the advantage of good word of mouth review now! Secret Superstar had released in 1100 screens in India. Though the movie is receiving some tough competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Golmaal Again, yet audiences are flocking the theatres with the desire to see perfectionist Aamir Khan weave his magic on screen again.

In Secret Superstar, Zaira Wasim emerges with a lion’s share of screen space that sends out a great message of empowerment for all women. Secret Superstar is all about a teen girl who comes from a humble background that has an abusive father but an extremely loving and encouraging mother. Though Aamir Khan appears for a very short time, his presence dominates the film. However, Zaira does a phenomenal job and has wooed the audiences as well as the critics alike.